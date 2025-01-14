A Norwegian woman showcased her skiing adventure with her sister and her dog, in a snowy place, speaking Twi fluently

In a video on X, she explained how the dog pulls her while she skis, displaying her love for the activity while speaking Twi

Social media users who watched the video praised the woman for speaking Twi fluently and said that they were amazed

A white lady recorded herself speaking impeccable Twi to explain an activity she and her sister were engaged in abroad.

The woman tied a scarf on her head and another around her neck and also wore trousers and a winter jacket. Her sister was dressed similarly.

In the video on X, the white woman, after introducing her sister and her dog, speaks about what they are doing in the snow.

“My dear, how are you? Look, me and my sister are walking on the snow and my dog, Bob, is lying there. Now we are not wearing shoes. We are wearing a sort of plank fixed to our shoes and moving around on the snow with it. It’s called ski.”

She continued to show how the ski worked. The white woman continued to speak Twi and said her dog, Bob, would pull her after she wore her skis so she could move around.

“When I wear my ski, Bob will pull me. We are going. Bob, pull me away, Bobiiii! I’m going and Katherine is behind me, my sister. And there is Bob here.”

In the video's comments section, one person claimed that the white lady is called Abena B and lives in Àlesund, Norway.

Another added details and stated that Abena B did her exchange programme at the University of Ghana, Legon.

“They are Norwegians; the one speaking Twi did an exchange programme in Legon during her university days.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend obroni for speaking Twi

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video of the Twi-speaking lady shared by @sikaofficial1.

@kaymelo__ said:

“The fact sey u typed in English dey mean sey u be American?”

@therealedrah wrote:

“Fact that I didn’t know what sukyer3ma was till now.”

@TwittingHorizon said:

“She's called Abena B and lives in Àlesund, Norway. Lovely a kind of person! Shout out to you Birte!”

@Beulah_mani wrote:

“Charlie, scary days ahead for Ghanaians 🇬🇭👀🙄you see we don't even know the name for snow. It has started ooo they will teach us again😂🤣😂😂🤣we say we want& we are getting it with the slogan; "Go for your Ghana card"hhhmmm asem ooo I keep saying it's becoming scary with Twi😅.”

@jizzletwist said:

“They are Norwegians, the one speaking twi did exchange program in Legon during her university days.”

@EdwardA71188549 wrote:

“I believe they have been in Ghana 🇬🇭 for some time before returning to their homeland.”

@aeroplanebag said:

“I didn’t know the twi name for snow😂.”

White man speaks impeccable Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trending online video showed an obroni speaking Twi.

The video showed Tauriq, at the Melcombranch at Spintex, speaking to a Ghanaian lady in Twi.

Several Ghanaians on social media were amazed by Tauriq's fluency in the local language.

