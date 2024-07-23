A video of eyewitnesses giving accounts of a robbery incident in Atwima of how a mobile money vendor was robbed

The man had just returned from the bank with some funds when the armed robbers attacked him

Netizens who saw the video were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

A mobile money vendor lost GH¢55,000 after some robbers attacked him on July 22, 2024. The incident occurred near the vendor's shop at Atwima Koforidua in Kumasi.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbery occurred shortly after the vendor returned with a substantial sum from the bank.

In a video, they indicated that the two unknown men were on a motorbike parked close to the vendor's shop.

One pretended to be a customer about to patronise the momo vendor's service when suddenly the other snatched the bag containing the money and fled the scene before anyone could intervene.

The momo vendor was left in shock, not knowing what to do. Eyewitnesses suspect the robbers had monitored him for a long time, and that's how they executed their plans flawlessly.

The stolen amount represents a significant financial and operational loss for the vendor. Local residents expressed shock and a resident the incident, urging the Ghana Police Service to investigate.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to publicly comment on the matter or launch an investigation into the robbery.

Netizens react as momo vendor gets robbed

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views.

@gomez_gh_ wrote:

"This thing is heart breaken."

@abynahstrissel wrote:

"This country is hot ooo Charlie."

@OwerekoKwame wrote:

"Ohhh someone's means of survival."

@OwerekoKwame wrote:

"No where is save."

@DrViscous wrote:

"Oh Chale."

@__dhokabeatz wrote:

"I never knew someone had 55k and still living in koftown."

@PeprahIsaa51288 wrote:

"They av been monitoring de person fr long ..the place is too opened. Caution: if sum1 cm to ya end to do big transactions if u don't av de money at de moment ..just tell that person u don't av ..neva disclose wen u will go to de bank."

@KwakuGriffin wrote:

"I know a girl in my area, that’s where I withdraw often. The gyal foool ahhhh herh! She can be holding 20k n be walking unconcerned. Been telling her one day she go feel am."

Source: YEN.com.gh