A man's dream of building a home in his homeland turned into a nightmare when he discovered that the land he had sent money to develop was empty

He returned home from abroad hoping to see a completed or partially developed property but met nothing to his utter dismay

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some laughed at the video while others shared similar experiences

A Ghanaian man who lived abroad was disappointed after returning home and inspecting a piece of land he purchased for a building project.

The man, who had been living abroad, returned to Ghana expecting to see a completed or at least partially developed property, only to find that no construction had occurred on the land he had invested in.

An online video shows the man on the land looking devastated and stranded. According to reports, the man had been diligently sending money back to Ghana over several years.

He entrusted the project to a relative, who was expected to oversee the construction of his dream home.

However, upon visiting the site, the man found an undeveloped plot of land with no sign of the construction work he had funded.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's story

Netizens who saw the video of the man on the piece of land he sent money for his building project expressed mixed reactions. While some laughed over the video, others shared similar experiences.

@missruth123 wrote:

"He is even lucky that they bought the land."

@Abdul J. wrote:

"They will use the money to build theirs."

@doll_face647 wrote:

"And I would burn it down."

@L A D Y wrote:

"It's better to buy a house yourself rather than sending money to relatives to help you build it when you're not in the country."

@Scared of whoooo wrote:

"Is the finished house in the room w us."

@Dennis Ivan Opoku wrote:

"Im surprised you laughing though."

@user379419522342 wrote:

"Some Ghanaians are so evil to the point where if you’re not careful you’ll be compelled to harm them soo badly."

@tleebrooks78 wrote:

"So wait, he sent money for a house that wasn’t built or is this a joke?"

@tleebrooks78 wrote:

"I understand, I know someone there that just building a home."

@Wazza wrote:

"this is very sad."

@skong71 wrote:

"Do they ever think you’re never coming back and just spend the money?"

@Abdul J wrote:

"They usually ‘invest’ the money into a business hoping to profit and then start the project."

@lizzieberchie wrote:

"Went with my dad to go see the land he bought and someone had started building a church."

Man sends money home for building project

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based abroad was impressed when he saw the house his junior brother had built for him back home.

The man's wife could not hide her excitement as she praised her brother-in-law for taking their task to heart.

Many people who watched the video of the house said that not many would be as trustworthy as the siblings.

