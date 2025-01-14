Real Madrid could lose one of their potent forwards next summer as Vinicius Junior is said to be considering an exit

Real Madrid's recent Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona is reportedly a key factor behind Vinicius Jr.'s desire to leave the club

Ten-man Barcelona reclaimed the Spanish Super Cup from Real Madrid on Sunday evening courtesy of a stunning 5-2 success

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is reportedly contemplating a departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Vinicius is one of the best players in the world, evidenced by winning last year's FIFA Player of the Year award and finishing second behind Manchester City's Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Junior is reportedly considering Real Madrid exit after Barcelona defeat. Photo: Jose Breton.

The 24-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2018 for a $53 million transfer fee from Brazilian club Flamengo, per Forbes.

Since then, he has emerged as one of the club's brightest stars, playing a key role in securing three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies for Los Blancos.

Why Vinicius want to leave Real Madrid

With over two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, Vinicius Jr. is reportedly considering leaving the Spanish capital, as reported by Fichajes.

The source states that Vinicius is deeply disappointed with the 5-2 loss against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Galacticos took an early lead in the El Clasico clash in Saudi Arabia, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe.

However, the Catalan giants quickly turned the game on its head, storming to a 4-1 lead by halftime with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde.

The nightmare continued for Real in the second half as Raphinha added his second before Rodrygo scored a consolation goal to make it 5-2.

It is noted that the player plans to explore options regarding his future at the end of the season.

His potential departure would mark a significant loss for the Spanish giants, as they rely heavily on his attacking prowess and creative contributions.

Vinicius Junior has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 24 matches for Real Madrid this season.

Vinicius fights back tears during El Clasico's final minutes

Yen.com.gh reported that Vinicius could only watch in anguish as his side suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.

Substituted in the 76th minute, the Brazilian star sat on the bench, visibly emotional, as his team struggled to find answers against their arch-rivals.

For Vinicius, the sight of his team being overrun without him on the pitch was particularly painful.

Cameras captured the 24-year-old holding back tears as he realised his efforts had not been enough to prevent the heavy defeat.

Al Hilal chase Vinicius

According to Marca, the Saudi Pro League is eyeing the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Al-Hilal's Neymar.

While the winger is reportedly exploring options in Europe, the Saudis remain determined to tempt him away from the La Liga giants with their substantial financial resources.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

