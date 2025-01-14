The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched an investigation into alleged corruption and procurement irregularities in the controversial National Cathedral project.

This probe follows a referral from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

According to the special prosecutor's December 2024 half-yearly report, the probe will focus on the procurement of contractors and materials, payments made, and the involvement of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

“The investigation aims to unearth any suspected corruption or corruption-related offences regarding the financial and operational arrangements for the project,” the OSP stated in its report.

The National Cathedral project has faced public criticism due to allegations of financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency. The Special Prosecutor assured the public that his office is committed to ensuring accountability in the use of public resources.

“The integrity of public projects must be safeguarded at all costs,” the report emphasized, noting that the investigation would target any violations of procurement laws or financial mismanagement.

The National Cathedral, conceived as a national Christian monument, has been embroiled in controversy over its funding and execution. Many question its relevance given Ghana’s ongoing economic challenges.

The OSP has urged patience and cooperation from all parties involved as it works to uncover the facts behind the allegations.

