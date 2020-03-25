Queen Zinni, a stunning social media influencer on Twitter has caused a stir with what she thinks keeps most men single

According to the young lady, the main reason men remain without partners is the characters they want not found with the shapes they desire

Queen Zinni's singular post gathered very massive reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A stunning young lady identified on Twitter as I am Z and with the handle, @Queenzinni, caused a massive stir with her recent proclamation on why some men are single.

Queen Zinni categorically states that the reason for which most men are without partners is that the shapes they admire stand different from the characters they truly want.

In Africa especially, most men desire that their women possess what is called 'coca-cola' shapes and are very humble, respectful and well-cultured.

Queen Zinni, a beautiful young lady on Twitter Photo credit: @queenzinni

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

See Queen Zinni's original post below:

However, it appears that in recent times, ladies either possess the brilliant beauty or are well-groomed as it is increasingly becoming difficult to find ladies who have packed both sides of attributes.

Truthfully, Queen Zinni's punchline gathered massive applause and affirmation from many people who sighted it although there were also some who shared different opinions.

Dudlu baby! backed Queen Zinni's post with a personal experience of how a man loved her in private but always dejected her in public:

Paradocks went point blank with his opinion of how pretty ladies characteristically lack the most important things:

See some other photos of the beautiful Queen Zinni below:

Any guy above 20 without a car has failed in life - Beautiful lady says

In another story, a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Arny has caused a great stir by saying that every man must be able to own a car by the age of 20 or else can be considered as failures in life.

This comes as a great surprise considering the fact that there are people in their thirties who are unable to own a laptop because it is simply too expensive.

It is not clear on what basis Arny came up with the strong conviction but it is thinkable that she has had it pretty easy in life, which is why she feels anyone not doing so is a failure.

Source: YEN.com.gh