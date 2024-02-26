A 23-year-old mobile money vendor in the Central Region has killed himself over a large debt

A 23-year-old mobile money vendor killed himself over a GH¢16,000 debt in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim, Kwabena Gideon, poisoned himself by drinking DDT.

The vendor left behind a wife and child. Source: Kasapa FM

Kasapa News reported that he had incurred losses to his boss of GH¢16,000.

His employer made an official complaint at Awutu Bereku Police after he could not reach Gideon by phone.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, a neighbour of Gideon saw him at the back of an uncompleted building.

Later, some other neighbours found his lifeless body and a search revealed a container believed to contain DDT.

Gideon was married and had a one-year-old child.

According to her, around an hour later, she heard her neighbours crying, only for her to witness his lifeless body at the back of the uncompleted building where she was standing.

Recent struggles of momo vendors

Francis Larbi, a 30-year-old mobile money vendor, took his life after being conned by fraudsters into losing GH¢15,000.

Francis is believed to have taken his life because of pressure from his boss to pay back his money.

He received a call from fraudsters who falsely claimed that his sister in the UK had sent him items that needed immediate retrieval.

The GH¢15,000 lost was part of the mobile money business' capital.

In another instance, a mobile money worker run off with the capital of his employer a month after being employed.

The vendor, identified as Collins Mensah, absconded with the capital, which was worth GH¢20,600.

Mensah is on the run after his employer reported the theft to the Ghana Police Service.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

