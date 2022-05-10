Most people tend to think all snakes lay eggs. Well if you thought that, you are mistaken by a large margin

There are snakes which give birth, and a video that has popped up online has shown the magnificence of nature in its full glory

Tweeps were shaken when the video was shared on Twitter. Many people were amazed by what they had just seen

A video has taken many people by surprise as they witnessed a live snake birth on video in contrast to the general conception that snakes lay eggs. Instead, this snake was giving birth to its offspring directly.

The amazing video wowed netizens as they couldn't hide their surprise with many people reacting to the video.

Photo: Snake giving birth Source: TheFigen

Source: Twitter

The video went viral with over 57k likes and 14k retweets.

Social Media Reaction

Taidagreat92 was surprised as she said:

Damn he came out like a grown snake lol instantly knowing how to climb trees

namedAntoinette was in awe as she said:

All my years of watching NatGeo Wild, I have never seen a snake deliver a live baby. Thought they only laid eggs.

Qmoneydagreat dropped some knowledge saying:

Most snakes are ovovivaporous and lay eggs, but this emerald tree boa and other boas are vivaporous, which give birth to live babies. There’s still an egg, it just develops and hatches inside the mom

QuadieDiesel made a hilarious comment regarding the colour variation of the snake and its babies as he said:

wonder if she know who the daddy is kuz if he green it’s gone be a problem

