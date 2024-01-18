Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has been cited for tax evasion by the Ghana Revenue Authority

Bediako reportedly owes over GH¢7 million in taxes for 2021 and 2022, according to Ghanaian Times reports

Nana Kwame Bediako is currently trying to shake up Ghanaian politics with his New Force Movement

Presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has reportedly been fined GH¢50,000.00 for failing to file personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016.

Some reports also indicated that the Ghana Revenue Authority cited him for evading taxes.

Asaase online reported that Bediako has allegedly evaded over GH¢7 million in taxes.

The Ghanaian Times reported that he failed to file tax returns for the period after 2020.

For 2021 and 2022, Bediako was reportedly supposed to pay GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 respectively.

The paper’s source expressed concerns about a presidential aspirant's involvement in a tax evasion scandal.

Controversy around The New Force

The New Force made a splash with a massive billboard drive featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

The official unveiling of the party at the Independence Square in Accra was disrupted by National Security personnel on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Cheddar speaks on source of wealth

YEN.com.gh recently reported on Bediako, explaining how he made his first million pounds and accrued his wealth.

The presidential aspirant said he became a millionaire in his early 20s after starting businesses in the UK.

Bediako explained on Citi TV that he sold scrap and had ventures in the telecommunications industry.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

"I derive my inspiration from poverty, the leaders of the nation, systems and the likes of the figures from the 60s, including Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba."

