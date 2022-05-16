A video has surfaced on Twitter showing women praying in a church for husbands which has caused a stir among netizens

In the video, the women can be heard singing a song that translates to Lord should take them to their husband

The video caught the attention of netizens with many stressing the importance of prayer before seeking a partner

A video has been making rounds on Twitter and it has caught the attention of the online community in a unique way.

The tweep that posted the video wondered why there is a clamor amongst women in the real world for husbands but online they pretend they don't like men.

The footage brought about some back and forth between netizens with some highlighting the importance of prayer when choosing a suitor.

Social Media Reacts To Video

iamichael_arch was against people laughing at the women:

Alot of men mocking this ladies also prays in private for a wife tooo.....some men don't know it's even harder to find a life partner

oga_pharmacist also said:

On twitter, reality doesn't exist - na offline them dey count scores...I just tell people I know, make sure you are taken care of the things that matter in real life .Best wishes to the ladies there, everyone deserves true companionship.

naturalboifilmz was all for the prayers saying:

People praying about things that's mostly important to them shouldn't be a yardstick tho. Its not just about bad character or any form that's delaying some people from finding a partner, there are forces behind a lot of people delay in marriage.

Eseohe_k also highlighted the importance of prayer:

Yes please pray for a husband. So God can give you the best. No enter marriage with vibes Abeg

mhizghracie also said:

Nothing wrong in praying for a husband. Trust me 80% of the ladies here already have suitors, but it's not just about getting a husband, it's about getting your own husband, the bone of

See the video below:

