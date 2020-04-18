Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, moved from extreme rags to extreme riches

YEN.com.gh shows how the rapper performs similar activities in very different ways in the past and present, in 6 amazing collages

The pictures have inspired so many people to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel once they keep moving and working

Popular Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie is an artiste renowned for moving from real grass to real grace as several photos show.

There have been many reports of the past pictures of the renowned rapper and how his transformation took place, but it has been rare seeing him perform specific activities in the past and present.

YEN.com.gh compiles six amazing photos of Sarkodie engaged in similar activities in both his rags stage and riches stage, to show the clear differences that exist.

See photos below

1. Sarkodie on popular Ghanaian traditional radio, JoyFM, before and after his success:

2. The popular rapper in a romantic pose with his woman, then and now

3. The talented and well-respected rapper giving hand moves for the camera

4. Past and present pictures of the rapper posing alone in fashionable outfits

5. Sarkodie on the mike in the rags stage and in the riches stage

6. Sarkodie taking a drink in the past compared to the present

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie, and his daughter, Titi, have warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

It seems they had gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed. Titi is captured pointing at something to her father who looked on and asked questions.

Perhaps impressed by whatever his daughter said, the proud father Sarkodie gave her a peck on her cheeks.

The video has seen some reactions from fans who mostly commented with love emojis to show how much they admire Sarkodie and Titi.

Titi and Sarkodie were previously in the news when they ‘fought’ over her hairstyle.

Father and daughter were seen having a discussion in the video and even though what they were saying is not clear because of the music being played in the background, their conversation must be a hearty one.

Titi laughed especially when Sarkodie tried to whisper something into her ears.

Source: YEN.com.gh