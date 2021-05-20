A video of Sarkodie and his daughter Titi on an outing has stunned Ghanaians

Father and daughter are captured having a conversation together

The video further deepens the bond between Sarkodie and his daughter

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie, and his daughter, Titi, have warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

It seems they had gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed.

Titi is captured pointing at something to her father who looked on and asked questions.

A collage of Sarkodie and Titi. Photo credit: @princess_titi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Perhaps impressed by whatever his daughter said, the proud father Sarkodie gave her a peck on her cheeks.

The video has seen some reactions from fans who mostly commented with love emojis to show how much they admire Sarkodie and Titi.

Meanwhile, Titi and Sarkodie were in the news when they ‘fought’ over her hairstyle.

Father and daughter were seen having a discussion in the video and even though what they were saying is not clear because of the music being played in the background, their conversation must be a hearty one.

Titi laughed especially when Sarkodie tried to whisper something into her ears.

When she tried to style her hair the way she wanted it, Sarkodie rubbed his hands through Titi’s hair to style it the way he wanted it to be but she did not agree and changed the hairstyle back to what she wanted.

Titi earlier trended in the news when she went swimming like an adult. She was not scared at all as some children of her age would fear water.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Sarkodie and his daughter going shopping together.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

We also published five photos and video of Sarkodie and son in various moments showing he is a super dad.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen