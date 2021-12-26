2021 has been a good year for beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah who has been stunning fans with her facial looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The award-winning actress is noted for releasing beautiful photos her Instagram page.

In those photos, she has been flaunting her high sense of fashion.

Jackie Appiah: 11 gorgeous photos of the star actress that shutdown the internet in 2021 (Photo credit: Jackie Appiah/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

As we are few days away to end the story in 2021, YEN.com.gh has decided to wow fans with Jackie's photos.

Here are the 11 most beautiful photos of Jackie in 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Jackie released this photo to celebrate the Christmas:

2. Beautiful in black:

3. Swag on:

4. Lovely hairstyle:

5. In green mood:

6. So stunning:

7. Check her out here:

8. Always smiling:

9. Jackie on the move:

10. Beauty:

11. Fashion mama:

Father Zion: Blogger Zionfelix shares 1st ever photo of his child with Minalyn on X'mas day

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian blogger and celebrity lifestyle expert Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix has shared a photo of his daughter.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the father of the adorable baby girl was seen laying in bed while cuddling his daughter to sleep.

The popular blogger was photographed with his eyes closed as he undertook some 'daddy duties' by putting his daughter to sleep.

Source: YEN.com.gh