Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey didn't disappoint fashionistas with her look at Daddy Lumba's concert

Emelia Brobbey showed off unique dance moves in the front row at the viral event

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit and dance moves at the event

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is one of Daddy Lumba's greatest fans. She travelled from Ghana to London for an unforgettable night of great music.

The A-lister was among the top celebrities at Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert at the Lighthouse Theatre.

Emelia Brobbey and Adwoa Saah slay in beautiful outfits. Photo credits: @ghkwaku @zionfelix.

Emelia Brobbey looked fabulous in a white long-sleeve backless shirt and ripped denim jeans styled with a brown designer bag.

The host of the Okukuseku show wore a stunning side-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Emelia Brobbey hangs out with her fans

Emelia Brobbey looked incredible as she took selfies with her fans at the sold-out concert in London.

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's spectacular outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Elizabethamoaa stated:

Emelia is a gorgeous lady

nanaboateng579 stated:

She always looks beautiful ❤️

Rubsdarlny___ stated:

Very beautiful and respectful

kofiosei1987 stated:

Adwoasaah nso ne nan s3 footballer, opre koraa dodo, by force laughing always

goodnews90s stated:

The band that played on the night are really good. They sound like the original track. The sound is really good.

afrimav28 stated:

Luv your moves, Emi ❤️❤️

jeffjay_ stated:

did they just kiss

Drewreynolds95 stated:

Woman in jeans

godson_vee stated:

Emelia has changed paa oo. Now she's slaying all aspects. She looks spectacular ❤️

kwaku.baakoElvis stated:

The wicked ones will tell aborokyire ny3

us_boy_unrully stated:

You are doing the most Miss Emelia best actress of all I really love you put me on please❤️❤️❤️

