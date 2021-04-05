Lindsey Bonsu is a humanitarian at heart and yearns to do good

As part of her will to see people do well in life, she also wants to become the first female president of Ghana

She has extended her humanitarian acts to reach many people including students and teachers of her alma mater

At just 19 years of age, Miss Lindsey Bonsu is punching far above her weight and has managed to win the hearts of many people as far as humanitarianism is concerned.

The Level 200 student of the University of Ghana has managed to overwork herself by combining school work with her little philanthropic acts.

These little acts of kindness that came as no small feat to Lindsey have caught the eyes and hearts of many who have patted her on the back and urged her to keep on doing them.

One of her many acts of kindness saw her putting together a team to donate 1,200 nose masks, gallons of liquid soap, and Veronica buckets to her alma mater Aburi Secondary Technical School.

When asked why she decided to show such an act of kindness to her former school, Miss Lindsey Bonus indicated that she was a humanitarian and young leader and felt it was the most honourable thing to do.

She had a few people to thank for helping her on this particular project. Some of who she mentioned included Bright Minder, Dr. Daniel Ocansey (Dept. Of linguistics, UG), Madam Joyce (Headmistress of Aburi Sectech), Mr. Obeng (old student's prez.- Aburi Sectech)

The 19-year-old geography and political science student of Ghana's premier university also indicated that she haboured the hopes of becoming Ghana's first female president.

Apart from being a humanitarian, Lindsey Bonsu is also into women empowerment and advocacy. She is a writer and a student leader.

In her own words, Lindsey Bonsu indicated that "I always want to strive for a better tomorrow, and so I do not make my past and difficult times overcome me... I believe hard work pays."

