A video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Poku speaking about how her incident with Otumfuo has impacted her life has surfaced on social media

She noted in the viral video that the incident has made her very popular and boosted her career

She also noted that she is not under any curse, as has been speculated since she's been praying over the incident

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua has reacted publicly after the Manhyia Palace rejected her apology.

In a video, she highlighted the incident's benefits, stressing that it has boosted her career and personality.

Afia Pokua speaks about the benefits of her incident with Asantehene. Image source: Afia Pokua, Manhyia Palace

Recall that Afia Pokua became a subject of public discourse after she uttered some words deemed as disrespectful against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

She was highly condemned and reported to the Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo and his kinsmen. Sadly, her apology was rejected.

Afia seemed heartbroken as she took to social media to express her emotions over Manhyia rejecting her apology.

However, months later, Afia Pokua has opened up about the positive of the incident. According to her, her network has increased, and she has gained more followers on social media.

She also disputed claims of her being under a curse, as has been widely speculated, stressing that she has been praying very hard.

Ghanaians blast Afia Pokua

Netizens who saw the video of Afia Pokua bragging about her incident with the Asantehene were unhappy about her comments. They chastised her in the comments section.

@obaapa ama wrote:

"Wo ho ay3 tann papa Eiiii.. woy3 frafra niii maame."

@Maame wrote:

"You are not remorseful."

@NanaKofiFlezI wrote:

"Afia Pokuah you like talk too much, what is the need of this interview self."

@Barbie.xx wrote:

"So you won’t keep quiet eeiiii."

@OPEMSOƆ wrote:

"Handsome woman."

@venash45 wrote:

"Ahhhh tani still saying she be queen."

@solomonkofiboakye wrote:

"From what she’s saying, she is not remorseful."

Manhyia Palace rejects Afia Pokua's apology

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the seat of the Asantehene, Manhyia Palace, had rejected an apology rendered by Afia Pokua.

This was after the outspoken media personality uttered derogatory remarks against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some criticised her while others slammed the chiefs.

