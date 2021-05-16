A photo of King Promise and a boy believed to be his son has stunned fans

They have some similarities together that got fans admiring the two even more

Many people have also commended King Promise for his new banger Slow Down

A photo of silky-voiced Ghanaian musician, King Promise with a kid believed to be his son, has got fans talking

The photo was shared by the musician himself to celebrate the stride his new song, Slow Down, is making on various music platforms.

Dressed similarly, King Promise carried the all-smiling little boy in his arm.

King Promise and the boy believed to be his son. Photo credit: @iamkingpromise/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Fans have reacted to the video with one of them directly asking if the boy was his the musician’s son:

jxsh_like_dat: “Is that your son?”

Majeed called him a 5-star daddy:

believemajeed: “5star daddy.”

Others commented on the new song and left many great messages for King Promise:

adiepena93: “Even if u had cough on the mic koraaa aaaa anka we go still love it . The uniqueness of your voice is something else. Even insults will be asked for top up bless you King.”

jxsh_like_dat: “Can't believe ppl will still dislike this.”

billygramm_: “5star.”

mr.inphluence: “5 star.”

__marvel__7: “You’re dope man.”

stak_fashion: “More wins King.”

bello.bwoy: “This pic looks Masterpiece(classic).”

Source: Yen