• Sarkodie and his daughter Titi, have 'fought' over her choice of hairstyle

• The little girl wanted to have her own way with the style she wanted but her father did something different

• They kept going back and forth on this until Titi eventually had her way

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, have ‘fought’ over her hairstyle in a new video.

Father and daughter are seen having a discussion in the video and even though what they were saying is not clear because of the music being played in the background, their conversation must be a hearty one.

Titi laughed especially when Sarkodie tried to whisper something into her ears.

When she tried to style her hair the way she wanted it, Sarkodie rubbed his hands through Titi’s hair to style it the way he wanted it to be.

Titi did not agree and changed the hairstyle back to what she wanted.

Reaction

Polia admired the father and daughter:

poliabhim: “Awww beautiful.”

Muntari also admired the two and prayed for God’s protection for Titi and Sarkodie:

muntari.mumuni: “God bless and protect you your family big up man. Titi dope.”

Sarkodie and Titi

Various videos and photos of Sarkodie and his daughter prove that the bond between the father and daughter is so close.

The two were in the news for playing together like mates.

Titi earlier trended in the news when she went swimming like an adult. She was not scared at all as some children of her age would fear water.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Sarkodie and his daughter going shopping together.

In another video published, Titi was captured rapping her father’s Gimme Way song as if she composed the song with him.

Meanwhile, Titi is not the only child Sarkodie has. Her mother, Tracy Sarkcess, has a boy who is fast growing.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

