Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has taken to social media to celebrate a big win to the joy of fans

The music star who hasn’t released a song in three years has become a Guinness World Record holder

Nicki and Doja Cat had the first female rap collaboration to reach number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

Top American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has continued to bag big wins in her music career. The artiste has now become a three-time Guinness Record holder.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nicki shared a picture from her birthday photoshoot to celebrate her wins.

Nicki Minaj bags 3rd Guinness record. Photos: @nickiminaj

The mother of one noted in her caption how she hasn’t dropped an album or a single in 10 years. Despite that, Nicki has continued to bag wins.

In the caption of the post she wrote:

“No album/single out in 3 years. Cheers to 2022 this photo was me testing the lighting with a sheet I wrapped around myself cuz I was bu*tt as*s NEKKID - b4 I got dressed to do the cake photo. Not bad for an outtake we got in 5 seconds. .”

The Trinidadian and Tobago born rapper also shared screenshots of fans celebrating her wins on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat emerged as the most streamed female rappers on Spotify globally in 2021. They also held Guinness World Records as the first female rap collaborations to reach number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. These were gotten from the remix of the song, Say So.

See her post below:

Fans’ reactions

Numerous fans congratulated Nicki on Instagram for her great feats. Read some of their comments below:

Courtneyrevolution:

“Whew 3 years? I know when the new stuff comes it’s going to knock me t*f out Congrats Nicki .”

Kimzolciakbiermann:

“Dam*n baby .”

Thereallilhaiti:

“Win !! Never stop winning .”

Iamalonzoarnold:

“Period!!!! The Queen of this shyt.”

Imsolaria:

“You and doja>>>>>>.”

Badguyanthony:

“ICONIC sh*it. LONGEVITY.. the girls can’t relate.”

Jxlenciaga:

“Collab with Doja again.”

Kobekardashian:

“Broke the record before Meg and Bey could love that for y’all.”

Mylesminaj:

“We knew that though !! bestselling female artist since ’10.”

Nice one.

Nicki Minaj gushes over Tiwa Savage's Somebody's Son track

Tiwa Savage's single, Somebody's Son with international superstar, Brandy, has gained a lot of attention both locally and internationally.

Different Nigerian celebrities have shared videos where they vibed to, and sang the song passionately.

In a recent post on Instagram, Brandy thanked Tiwa Savage for letting her jump on the song and urged her fans to watch the music video which also dropped recently.

Award-wining rapper, Nicki Minaj, was spotted in the comment section gushing over the song as she revealed that it had been on repeat for weeks on her playlist.

