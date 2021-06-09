- The Bank of Ghana has refused to appear before Parliament to help its investigations over the revocation of the licenses of Unibank and UT Bank

- BoG explained that the decision was influenced by its statutory powers under the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016

- The central bank’s response comes after Amoabeng and Dr Duffour petitioned Parliament to probe BoG’s conduct and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) over the withdrawal of their banking licenses

The Bank of Ghana has refused to appear before Parliament to help its investigations over the revocation of the banking licenses of Unibank and UT Bank.

BoG explained that the petitioners, Prince Kofi Amoabeng of the UT bank and Dr Kwabena Duffour of Unibank, seek to get Parliament to review decisions that it has taken.

In a report filed by JoyNews, the central bank further explained that its decision was influenced by statutory powers under the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

BoG says the two bank owners, through petitioning Alban Bagbin, have invited the legislature to issue instructions to it in the performance of its duties thus, contrary to section 3 (2) and section 4 (1A) of the Bank of Ghana Act , 2002 (Act 613).

The central bank’s response comes after Amoaneng and Dr Duffour petitioned Parliament to probe BoG’s conduct and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) over the withdrawal of their banking licenses.

The petitioners amongst other things asked Parliament to order BoG to restore their license.

Parliament after setting up a seven-member committee to probe the issues asked the central bank to file a response to the petition.

Source: Yen.com.gh