No Ghana Card no salary starting December 1 - Gov't tells public sector workers

Starting December 1, 2021, public sector workers without Ghana cards would not be receiving their salaries.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, government workers have been given about a month-and-a-half ultimatum to register for the Ghana Card or be denied their salaries.

“Effective December 1, workers on the government of Ghana Payroll who have not registered with the NIA will not be paid,” Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Press release from Controller and Accountant General Department Photo credit: Citinewsroom.com

The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) said it is collaborating with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to have a database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

The CAGD said the directive is part of the government's efforts to deliver a speedy, secured and verified payroll service to its employees and pensioners.

This, according to the department, will reduce the risk of undeserving payment or claims to certain people.

The Ghana Card is slowly becoming a must-have under the Akufo-Addo administration, which has championed a digitisation agenda.

It is currently required for the registration of SIM cards by mobile phone users.

What is Ghana Card?

The Ghana Card is a national identity card issued to Ghanaian citizens, both resident, and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals.

It is proof of identity, citizenship, and residence of the holder. The current version is in ID1 format and biometric.

There have been countless announcements by the government on the need for every Ghanaian to acquire the card.

In view of this, the government started with the registration and issuance of the card in 2018 and continued until early 2020.

According to the NIA, over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing 84.3% of the population aged 15 and above.

Ghana Card to replace Voters ID

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia revealed that the Ghana Card would soon erase all arguments about the use of voters’ register for elections in the country.

According to Bawumia, the card would automatically replace the voters’ ID since the Electoral Commission (EC) would extract details of all those who have turned eighteen and above.

He, however, indicated that the completion of the National Identification database will also save the nation money.

