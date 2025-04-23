Star Winger Vinicius Junior Set to Sign New Real Madrid Deal Until
- Vinicius Junior is set to sign a new Real Madrid contract, with final details allegedly being ironed
- With growing Saudi interest, Madrid’s long-term move keeps one of world football’s brightest stars at the Bernabéu
- The extension follows a sensational 2023/24 season, where Vini helped Madrid win both La Liga and the UCL
Real Madrid are poised to secure the long-term future of one of their brightest stars, as Vinicius Junior is reportedly set to sign a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2030.
The Brazilian winger, whose current deal runs until June 2027, is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year extension before the end of the 2024/25 season.
Strategic Move to Ward Off Interest
According to Marca, the new agreement is “practically done,” with only final details remaining.
This move comes amid growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, who have been attempting to lure Europe's elite talents in recent years.
Real Madrid, however, are determined to retain their key assets, and tying down Vinicius Junior is a clear statement of intent.
The contract extension is not only a reward for Vinicius’ exceptional performances but also a protective measure to ensure he remains at the heart of Madrid’s project for years to come.
By extending his stay until 2030, the club is effectively locking down one of their most valuable and marketable players through the remainder of his prime.
Vinícius' Rise to Stardom
Since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 as a teenager, Vinicius has evolved into one of the most electrifying forwards in world football.
Known for his blistering pace, trickery, and relentless work rate, the 24-year-old has steadily improved season after season.
His breakout came during the 2021/22 campaign, culminating in a match-winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool.
But it was the 2023/24 season that truly cemented his place among the elite. Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius was instrumental in Madrid’s double triumph — lifting both La Liga and the Champions League.
Vinicius' stellar 2023/24 season
Vinicius’ contribution last season was nothing short of phenomenal. He delivered consistent match-winning performances on domestic and continental fronts, finishing as one of the top scorers for the club.
His flair and decisiveness in key matches made him a fan favourite and a nightmare for defenders.
At the time of writing, the Brazilian has racked up 105 goals in 311 appearances for Los Blancos — a testament to his growing influence and maturity.
His Real Madrid trophy haul includes 13 major titles: three La Liga crowns, two UEFA Champions League honours and mhultiple domestic and international cup victories.
Real Madrid's vision for the future
Real Madrid are shifting their focus to a new generation of stars. Vinicius Junior, alongside players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eduardo Camavinga, represents the future of the club.
By securing Vinícius' services until 2030, Real Madrid are not only reinforcing their attacking core but also sending a clear message that the club remains a prime destination for elite talent.
The renewal will likely come with a release clause reflective of his stature, making it difficult for any club to prise him away.
