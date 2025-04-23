Mahama Releases Third Batch Of District Chief Executive Nominees

The government has released a third batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The latest nominations are for the Savannah, Bono East, and Greater Accra regions.

The nominees are subject to approval by their respective district assemblies.

The National Democratic Congress Dean of Communicators, Richard Kirk-Mensah, confirmed the nominations to YEN.com.gh.

Among the notable names, Ebi Bright, a failed parliamentary candidate, has been nominated to be the Tema Mayor.

Michael Kpakpo Allotey has been nominated as the Accra Mayor.

Source: YEN.com.gh