Mahama Releases Third Batch Of District Chief Executive Nominees
The government has released a third batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees.
The latest nominations are for the Savannah, Bono East, and Greater Accra regions.
The nominees are subject to approval by their respective district assemblies.
The National Democratic Congress Dean of Communicators, Richard Kirk-Mensah, confirmed the nominations to YEN.com.gh.
Among the notable names, Ebi Bright, a failed parliamentary candidate, has been nominated to be the Tema Mayor.
Michael Kpakpo Allotey has been nominated as the Accra Mayor.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.