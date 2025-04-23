Ghanaian Lady Hails Responsible Dad with a Heartwarming Song from Daddy Lumba, Video Excites Many
- A young Ghanaian woman showed appreciation and praised her responsible dad in a touching video
- The lady claimed her dad deserved all the accolades because he played both the role of a father and a mother in her life
- Netizens who saw the post were filled with mixed emotions as some praised the lady for recognising her dad, while others praised her responsible father
A young Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts online after a video of her celebrating her father surfaced on social media.
In her video, she praised her responsible dad for being supportive and taking good care of her since her young days.
She celebrated her father with one of Daddy Lumba’s hit songs, Theresa.
Theresa is one of Lumba's classic tunes
Daddy Lumba's song "Theresa" is one of his many highlife classics, and it's especially notable because it's deeply personal.
The song is a tribute to Theresa Abebrese, the woman who played a significant role in Daddy Lumba's early career. She was his former partner (both personally and professionally) and is widely credited with helping him when he moved to Germany in the 1980s.
Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, eulogised the woman who played a pivotal role in his life with the song.
Similarly, the lady used the song in her TikTok video to eulogise his father, whom she claims also played the role of a mother in her life.
Watch the lady's video below:
Netizens react to young lady's gesture
The young lady’s gesture to her father moved many people emotionally. The video touched hearts because not all fathers are responsible and take care of their children as the lady’s dad has. Some fathers abandon their kids right at birth.
Some netizens who claim to have not received fatherly love, a term coined for being who did not experience their dad in their upbringing, were overwhelmed with emotions.
Source: YEN.com.gh
