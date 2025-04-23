Barcelona’s narrow win over Mallorca on Tuesday put the pressure on Real Madrid to keep pace in the La Liga title race.

Facing Getafe at the Coliseum, Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad with one eye on the upcoming Copa del Rey final — and it was one of those changes that made an instant impact.

Arda Güler ends goal drought with beautiful strike against Getafe

Arda Guler, who has struggled for minutes in recent months, was handed a rare start and seized the opportunity in style.

The 19-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, finishing off a swift Real Madrid counter-attack.

It was a moment of quality that reminded fans of his immense potential.

The goal was Guler’s first in La Liga since December 7 and his second in all competitions this year, with the previous one coming in the Copa del Rey on January 6.

Since arriving in Madrid nearly two years ago, Guler has endured a tough start due to injuries and limited game time. However, his talent remains unquestionable — and interest in him from clubs across Europe continues to grow.

For now, though, Guler remains focused on contributing to Los Blancos as they push for silverware on multiple fronts. His goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead and helped keep their title hopes alive with the Copa del Rey final just around the corner.

