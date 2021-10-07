ECG has debunked claims of load management exercise in some parts of Accra for two months

The ECG said it has no plans of doing that anytime soon

Managing Director of ECG said they have enough to supply adequate power

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has denied claims of it starting a load shedding exercise in some parts of Accra from October to December 2021.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the ECG said it had no plans of commencing power outages.

It further explained that such plans would be effectively communicated to the public and its customers if the need arises.

ECG says there is no load shedding in Accra Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/solaraid.org

The Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Badu made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, following reports there was going to be a two-month-long power cut.

He said the publications were untrue but just intended to create fear and panic within some part of the Greater Accra region.

“We have enough power supply and we also have enough gas to support our generation plants to supply adequate power to our network,” he said.

He added that the ECG published the timetables for load management and that until they communicate it, there is nothing to be worried about.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some parts of the Greater Accra Region would for the next two months be witnessing intermittent power outages.

The intermittent power outages popularly known as 'dumsor' would be beginning Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to December 3, 2021.

It was contained in a letter the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wrote to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to GRIDCo, the timetable had become necessary to enable its team to execute “planned works” within the Achimota – Mallam corridors.

We do not need a dumsor timetable

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry has for the umpteenth time insisted that Ghana is not slipping back to the dreaded days of erratic power supply known as ‘dumsor’.

There have been incessant unannounced power cuts in various parts of the country recently, heightening fears among Ghanaians that the country is gradually moving towards the unbearable ‘dumsor’ era of the John Dramani Mahama administration.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the minority in parliament accused the Akufo-Addo administration of destroying the legacy of Mahama in the energy sector.

At a press conference organised by the minority caucus in the lawmaking chamber, former Energy Minister, John Jinapor said the actions and inactions of the administration led to the return to the current power crisis.

