Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, has expressed his appreciation to television host, Efia Odo for consistently supporting his career.

Speaking on Neat 100.9 FM in a response to the umpteenth question about whether they are dating, he stated that he is thankful for her support.

“She’s a good person and I like the fact that she supports me so much because I haven't seen a lot of people go hard for me like she does. I’m very appreciative of her and I God bless her," said Arthur to host Ola Michael on Neat FM.

Recently, Arthur was in the news after Hot 97, a top American music radio station played his song, Blessings, featuring Ghanaian-American rapper, Vic Mensa, who is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

In other news about Efia Odo, she has slammed the Ghana Police Service for what she calls their aggressive intent to stop the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

In a post on Twitter, she wondered what the service is afraid of considering their consistent attempt to prevent them from exercising their right to protest.

Her comment comes after a warning by the Ghana Police Service to the public not to participate in any call for demonstration by the #FixTheCountry conveners.

According to the police in a statement released on Tuesday and seen by YEN.com.gh, the planned protest is not in compliance with the provisions of the Public Order Act.

"The aggression to stop this demonstration is totally unnecessary. If the police were paid well some of them won’t be stopping big cars and asking for 20 cedis, I’ve witnessed it," Efia Edo tweeted. "They even take money from Uber drivers. What are you people so afraid of? We have a right to protest."

