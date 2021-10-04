I support the idea of presidential limits; it promotes democracy - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has revealed that he supports the idea of presidential limits

According to him, it helps promote democracy and better governance

His comments come after the coup situation in Guinea

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that he will not under any circumstance exceed his term limits.

He expressed his strong support for the existence of term limits for presidents because [of the role it plays in the democracy of the country.

According to Akufo-Addo, term limits promote democracy and bring fresh ideas into the governance process.

“...speaking personally, I support the idea of term limits for Presidents, it prevents abuse of office and coup d’états,” he said.

In a report filed by Presidency.gov.gh, Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have been enjoying political stability because they use the ballot box to decide whether to change or maintain a government.

Speaking on the Guinea situation, Akufo-Addo who doubles as the ECOWAS chairperson said he supports the ECOWAS protocols on good governance that outlaws the third-term mandates in any country.

When asked why the regional bloc looked on while Conde changed the constitution to extend his term, Akufo-Addo said, “there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage.”

Akufo-Addo made the comment on the back of the political instability and coup d'etats that have been happening in some countries in the West African sub-region.

What happened in Guinea?

Some group of soldiers staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

In a short broadcast, they announced that they have dissolved the constitution and the government.

The 83-year-old president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, according to various reports, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

The leader of the coup, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who sat draped in a Guinean flag said the duty of a soldier is to save the country.

Coup era of the 1960s to 80s could return

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa opined that if care is not taken, the coup era of the 1960s to 80s will repeat itself.

He said this can happen if African leaders are not mindful of the things they do.

In a lengthy post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, he said things like the unwarranted thirst for a third term in power, corruption, joblessness, poverty, manipulation of constitutions, amongst other things, could plunge the various countries into coups.

