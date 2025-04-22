At least 11 persons have been confirmed dead following a road crash at Amanase, near Suhum, along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The crash occurred early on the morning of April 22.

Citi News reported that the crash involved a fuel tanker and a Sprinter bus.

Prelimnary reports indicate that the driver of the fuel tanker veered off his lane into the path of the oncoming Sprinter bus.

The head-on collision resulted in the instant death of two females and nine male adults. Several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel from the Suhum Fire Service and Police were quickly dispatched to the scene. They assisted in both the rescue operations and the management of traffic along the busy stretch.

Confirming the incident, the Suhum Municipal Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Akonnor Opare Ohene Daniel, told journalists that the survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey, who expressed sadness over the incident, is on her way to the Suhum Government Hospital to assess the situation.

She is expected to provide the necessary support, including facilitating the transfer of critically injured victims to higher-level health facilities if needed.

Source: YEN.com.gh