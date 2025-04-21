Pope Francis approached the football GOAT debate with a lens far richer than mere statistics

The late pontiff's perspective was about more than brilliance, it was about being a beacon in life, not just under stadium lights

Since news broke of his passing, the world has united in one voice to pay touching tributes to the "People's Pope"

The age-old debate over who truly stands as football’s greatest player, often sparking arguments across generations, has reached heads of state, sports legends, and even religious leaders.

And not even the late Pope Francis, a man revered by millions beyond the football world, could sidestep the question that continues to stir passion and controversy alike.

Pope Francis picked Pelé ahead of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi when asked about who the greatest footballer was. Photos by David Cannon, Sean Gallup, and Marcelo Endelli.

Pope Francis weighs in GOAT debate

In a revealing 2023 interview, the Argentine-born pontiff, who passed away at 88 on Easter Monday, was asked to settle the iconic dilemma: Messi or Maradona?

Many anticipated a patriotic nod toward Argentina’s football royalty, Diego Armando Maradona, the volatile genius who delivered World Cup glory in 1986, or Lionel Messi, the modern-day maestro with a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or titles.

Pope Francis had enormous passion for football and was a card-holding member of Argentine club San Lorenzo, a side founded by a priest in 1908. Photo by AFP.

Instead, his answer stunned both pundits and patriots alike. “I’ll add a third one. Pelé.”

Why Pope Francis chose Pele as GOAT

It was an insight that transcended football—an observation rooted in compassion, noting how the pressures of fame and poor counsel can derail even the most gifted.

“Among the three, the true gentleman is Pelé. A man with a huge heart. I spoke with him once on a plane to Buenos Aires. He had incredible humanity,” he said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

In a single sentence, the immediate-past spiritual leader of the Catholic Church elevated the Brazilian icon above his homeland’s most cherished heroes.

He elaborated with candour, highlighting not only skill but character—an angle often overlooked in technical football debates dominated by goals, assists, and silverware.

Pope Francis shares his thoughts on Maradona and Messi

“Maradona was a great player, but he failed as a person. He surrounded himself with people who cheered him but never helped him,” he remarked.

“He visited me in 2014, but sadly, his life had a tragic end—like many athletes who lack real support.”

That said, the late pontiff didn’t ignore Messi.

“Very well-mannered, a true gentleman,” he described the Inter Miami star, showing clear admiration for the humility and professionalism.

Pope Francis' football legacy

Beyond the GOAT talk, Pope Francis had always seen football as more than just a sport.

From the moment he ascended to the papacy in 2013, he championed the game as a force for peace and dialogue.

He orchestrated the Match for Peace on three occasions—2014, 2016, and again in 2022—at Rome’s iconic Stadio Olimpico.

In many ways, his football views mirrored his papal mission. Unfortunately, Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican announced, per Sky News.

Pope Francis' beloved club pays touching tribute

YEN.com.gh also noted that among the many tributes following the passing of Pope Francis, the one that struck a particularly emotional chord came from Argentine club San Lorenzo.

The Buenos Aires-based club was the team the late pontiff cherished dearly.

