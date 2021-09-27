Ghanaian movie star, Luckie Lawson, has shared a beautiful family photo of her husband and two children

It was the occasion of her 15th wedding anniversary

Many people have expressed surprise at the photo because they did not know Luckie had a family

Her acting colleagues, including Mercy Johnson, and Halima Abubakar from Nigeria, have all reacted to the photo

Ghanaian actress, Luckie Lawson, has surprised many people with a family photo of herself, her husband, and their two children.

The rare photo was shared by the actress to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary.

Not many people knew she was married, let alone have two kids, as Luckie is known to be one of the actresses, who are strict with their private life.

The photo has triggered massive reactions from her colleagues, including Nigerian Actresses Mercy Johnson, and Halima Abubakar reacting.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mercyjohnsonokojie: “My Lucks you deserve this and more .God bless your heart.”

halimabubakar: “Congrats sweetie.”

riovianskin: “Truly beautiful.”

bragtagfashiontrendz: “My people, one love , one family.”

mmejanez: “Beautiful family. Blessed!”

oheneyere_gifty_anti: “Congratulations!!! Many more happy and successful years to come. Stay blessed.”

stephaniebensonlive: “I love you. You all look soo Gorgeous.”

vickyzugah: “Beautiful family.”

marthaankomah: “So much love for you beautiful.”

newchristabelekeh: “Awwwwwww.”

victorialebenee: “Fam God bless you guys.”

nikkisamonas: “Love lives here always and forever.”

minalyntouch: “Fam!”

