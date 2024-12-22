Global site navigation

EC Suspends Re-Collation Of Dome Kwabenya And Ablekuma North Parliamentary Results
Ghana

by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended the re-collation of parliamentary results for the Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North constituencies.

The decision came after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) failed to provide hard copies of the pink sheets needed to address the discrepancies in the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission says it has had to suspend the re-collation of Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North due to the absence of pink sheets.
According to JoyNews, Dome Kwabenya's Returning Officer, James Coffie, said the EC lacked hard copies of the pink sheets.

He said all that was available were soft copies submitted by the presiding officers in the constituencies.

Coffie explained that the EC had hoped to cross-check the figures they had on their soft copies with those of the hard copies; however, due to the absence of the pink sheets, the EC woul have to find a new process.

The EC has since ordered officials to put the process on hold while further investigation is conducted.

