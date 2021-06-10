Wendy Lang, Cenk Uygur's wife, bio, age family, net worth, Facebook

Wendy Lang is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who is famous because of her marriage to Cenk Uyghur. While her husband is a fairly known name, most of Wendy’s fans don’t know much about her. She has kept her life private, which has led to a lot of speculation from her fans. Do you want to know more about Wendy?

Wendy Lang Uygur. Photo: @bhcfcounseling

Source: Instagram

Who is Cenk Uygur's wife? Wendy is a successful career woman who has carved herself a niche as a therapist. She is a family therapist who helps family members improve communication and resolve conflicts in a way that works for everyone. She is also a marriage therapist and works to help couples to resolve their differences and have healthier relationships.

According to her official website, she specializes in treating kids. She works with parents to identify the emotional needs of their children and guides them towards providing the support that their children's need. She works with children with ADD/ADHD, anger outbursts beyond the toddler age, anxiety, depression, and helps them achieve better mental health.

Wendy Lang profile summary

Name: Wendy Lang

Wendy Lang Date of birth: Unknown

Unknown Place of birth: Unknown

Unknown Nationality: American

American Education: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Qualification : Master of Marriage and Family Counseling/Therapy

: Master of Marriage and Family Counseling/Therapy Profession: Marriage and Family Therapist

Marriage and Family Therapist Relationship status: Married

Married Net Worth: Unknown

Unknown Known for: Marriage to Cenk Uygur

Who is Wendy Lang?

How old is Wendy Lang? Since her date of birth isn’t public knowledge, her age is also a mystery. She leads such a private life, and information about her childhood and most of her adult life is not available to the public.

After she matriculated from high school, Wendy Lang Uygur attended the University of Southern California. She graduated from there in 2004 with a Master of Marriage and Family Counseling/Therapy. While in university, she was President of the Chinese Culture Club, the largest Chinese graduate student club in Northern America, in 2004.

She has worked as a therapist in private practice for almost two decades. After spotting a gap in the industry, she founded her own company in 2010. She is the president of Beverly Hills Child and Family Counselling. Although she is the firm's president, she still works as a therapist and provides help to those who seek it from her firm.

She believes children express themselves through play and art. She, therefore, utilizes play and art therapy techniques to enhance their self-awareness. This helps the kids to identify and verbalize their feelings. She became passionate about working with gifted and twice-exceptional children and young adults.

She also worked as a Children’s Social Worker from May 2006 to May 2011 at the Compton and West LA offices. While there, she worked closely with kids of all ages and helped them with whatever they were going through.

Wendy's husband

Wendy’s husband, Cenk Uygur. Photo: @CenkUygurOfficial

Source: Facebook

Wendy’s husband, , is a Turkish American progressive political commentator, media host, attorney, and journalist. He is the creator of The Young Turks, an American left-wing sociopolitical news and commentary program. As a young man, Uygur was a Republican before becoming an Independent in 2000. However, he became a democrat from 2016 till the present (2021).

It is unclear when the Wendy Lang Cenk Uygur wedding took place. However, the beautiful family has been blessed with two children, a boy and a girl. Joy Helena was born in 2010, and their son Prometheus Maximus was born in 2012. Details about their lives have been kept private.

What is her net worth?

Wendy Lang, Cenk Uygur's wife, has a thriving career as a family therapist, but her net worth is unknown. However, the average Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) in Los Angeles, CA, makes around $65,752. It is unclear if this is what she makes.

Wendy Lang is a Marriage and Family Therapist who has dedicated almost two decades of her life to helping kids and adults cope with their feelings. She is also known for being Cenk Uygur’s wife.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Denise Gordy. Denise Gordy is an interesting celebrity whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over 15 years.

She has had her fair share of drama in life, and some of them had nothing to do with the fact that she is an actress. She overcame the controversies in her personal life and carved a name for herself in Hollywood by acting and singing her way into the hearts of fans.

Source: Yen Newspaper