30 years ago, footballer Anthony Baffoe tied the knot with beautiful Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare

The 57-year-old actress was 27 years old when she officially became the wife of the former football player

Their old wedding photos, which have surfaced online, gained significant from fans

On December 24, Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare announced her 30-year marriage anniversary to footballer Anthony Baffoe.

The couple became official in 1994, setting the tone for a marital journey built to last. When they married, Kalsoume Sinare was 27 years old.

The actress had represented Ghana at the 1990 Miss Model of the World pageant and was featured in several TV commercials.

Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe's marriage is blessed with three children: two boys, Shaquille and Bouqeem and a girl, Keishera.

On Instagram, the renowned actress shared photos from their wedding in 1990.

In one of the photos, the veiled bride, Kalsoume was seen holding hands with her husband as they cut their gigantic wedding cake.

