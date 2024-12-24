Stonebwoy, in a video, playfully apologised to his wife, Dr Louisa, for grinding Spice on stage at the BHIM festival

The dancehall musician explained to his wife on stage that the performance was for entertainment purposes

Stonebwoy's apology to his wife, Dr Louisa, triggered mixed reactions from his fans on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy apologised to his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, following his recent music performance with Spice.

The Burninton Music Group CEO held the 2024 edition of his annual BHIM festival on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Numerous local and international musicians mounted the stage to entertain the massive crowd at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year caused a stir at the high-profile music concert after he flirtatiously danced with Jamaica's Spice on stage with his wife in attendance.

The two musicians performed their smash hit, Jiggle and Whine, off the 2024 Up and Runnin6 album, released in October. The incident generated a lot of buzz among fans on social media.

Stonebwoy apologises to his wife Dr Louisa

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy grabbed a microphone after the conclusion of their performance to address the incident between himself and Spice and speak to Dr Louisa.

The dancehall musician playfully begged his wife to forgive him for flirtatiously dancing with Spice in her presence at the event.

Stonebwoy explained that his performance with the Jamaican dancehall icon was for entertainment purposes and that no seriousness was attached to it.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy apologising to Dr Louisa for dancing with Spice:

Stonebwoy's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kbaron commented:

"What dey pain me be say Dr Louisa go take tease am for house 😂😂😂😂😂."

Director_bless said:

"Like joke, like joke, he has apologised 😂."

Diya78 commented:

"Bhim🔥🔥🔥makes everything funny."

Ahkosuah Jhuicy said:

"My original 🤣🤣🤣🤣first lady we are sorry la."

alexandraantwi commented:

"It is an entertainment 😂😂😂😂 wise man 🤣❤️."

Director_bless said:

"You go explain taya."

Tycunn commented:

"Stone is funny😂😂😂😂😂."

Fan gets emotional before Stonebwoy and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a devout fan, Black Farayi, got emotional and shed tears after he met Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, at the BHIM festival afterparty.

The fan, overcome with emotion, lay on the floor crying and had to be consoled by the BHIM Nation leader.

Stonebwoy later conversed with Black Farayi and some friends who had accompanied him to the 2024 BHIM festival.

