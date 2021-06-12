Katy Kellner early life, career, Shannon Sharpe, fitness, net worth

Katy Kellner is an American fitness coach and fitness enthusiast who gained fame when she got into a relationship with Shannon Sharpe. Their relationship was one that many of their fans looked up to, and most fans were heartbroken when it ended. Though the relationship ended suddenly, it elevated Katy to celebrity status and gained her many fans who want to know all about her.

Although Kellner lives a quiet life, there is no denying that Kellner is still an iconic figure in the fitness industry. Katy is also a great fitness coach who co-owns a gym with Marlon Byrd, the father of her child. She has made herself a great name in the industry and her gym is known for helping its clients get results.

Katy’s early life and education

Kellner was born in Atlanta in 1981. This makes Katy Kellner age 40 years (as of 2021). Her early life is a mystery since she has never shared it publicly. Therefore, her exact birth date is not known and neither are her parent’s names.

Since she is now a fitness expert, it may be hard to believe that Katy took an art course and a tech course while she was in school. She graduated from Elmhurst College with a degree in arts in 2003. She later went to the prestigious Troy University and got a Master’s degree in Instructional Technology.

Career and net worth

Most successful people did not start their careers in the fields they have excelled in and neither did Keller. After she graduated with her master’s degree, Kellner did not go into the fitness industry right away. She started her career as a teacher at the Fulton County Public School. While working there, she discovered her passion for fitness could also be a career and the rest is history.

American fitness coach and fitness enthusiast, Katy Kellner. Photo: @Celebfamily1

Source: Twitter

She went ahead to start a gym named 'Thousand Oaks Gym' in California with Marlon Byrd who would later be her baby's father. In addition to co-owning a successful gym, Katy is also the regional director and instructor at Flywheel Sports and Senior Master Instructor at cycle bar.

From her various businesses and her gym, Katy Kellner net worth is allegedly an impressive $1 million. This is an impressive amount and bears testament to how formidable she must be as a businesswoman. Gym culture has been on a rise recently which means that the gym is bringing in some good income. That added to her other jobs and it's clear that Katy is financially stable.

What happened between Shannon Sharpe and Katy Kellner?

Katy Kellner and Shannon Sharpe met at Thousand Oak Gym, which is co-owned by Katy, in 2013. The romance between Katy and the football player advanced fairly quickly and by 2016 they were engaged to be married. The specific date of the engagement wasn't shared.

The lovebirds were frequently seen on social media showing each other affection and they quickly became everyone’s favourite couple. However, in 2018, it all came to an abrupt stop. Earlier that year, the two had announced that they were expecting a child to the absolute delight of their fans. However, Shannon Sharpe's wife to be posted an Instagram post that shocked everyone.

She clarified that the father of her child was Marlon Byrd, and not Shannon, as fans had assumed. The controversial Katy Kellner Instagram post has since been taken down.

Soon after that, public appearances by the couple stopped and they haven’t been seen together since. None of them spoke publicly about the breakup so it is unclear what exactly caused it. However, fans concluded that it was because of the paternity of Katy Kellner's son. Jaden Charles Byrd, Katy Kellner's baby, came into this world in December 2018.

Is Katy Kellner married?

Katy Kellner, Luis Castillo, and Jaden Byrd. Photo: @ldc883

Source: Instagram

Not yet. Katy got engaged to her boyfriend Luis Castillo on January 10th which he posted on his Instagram. The two frequently post pictures of their son on their social media accounts and they look like a happy family. Due to this, fans expect to be hearing wedding bells soon.

Katy Kellner is a fitness coach who came into the limelight when she started dating Shannon Sharpe. After a five-year-long relationship, the two split up. Since then, Katy has stayed out of the spotlight leaving her fans wanting to know more about her.

