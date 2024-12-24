A video of a young lady's reaction after her boyfriend publicly proposed marriage has gone viral online

This comes after she arrived in Ghana from a trip abroad and was welcomed at an airport with a marriage proposal

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the lady and her boyfriend

A Ghanaian lady would soon become a wife after her boyfriend pleasantly surprised her with a marriage proposal at the Kotoka International Airport.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the young lady arrived at the airport from her trip to a romantic welcome by her boyfriend.

The man went on his knees with a ring to seek the lady's hand in marriage.

The young lady, beaming with smiles, accepted the proposal and gave her boyfriend a tight embrace in a show of affection.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the adorable moment had raked in over 11,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to proposal at the airport

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the would-be couple. Others expressed delight in getting married soon.

Abena commented:

"Some of us are we living on a different planet?? Eiii."

Thelmaaa indicated:

"I love intentional men too."

Shugar30 reacted:

"Abeg where u naa Dey find this men."

Ohemaa De Dollars wrote:

"Oh mercyful God who will love me like this.Tap into your blessing."

kikie stated:

"Lovely hope i will also smile like this when I found someone."

User8166806342575 reacted:

"Where do you people find this kind men? cuz eiii."

