A young lady known as Nana Akua has taken to social media to complain about the behaviour of some trotro drivers during the Christmas season

Nana Akua said drivers are extorting passengers due to the high demand for vehicles in the festive period

Her video sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to share their experience

A Ghanaian lady has slammed commercial bus operators, locally known as trotro, for charging exorbitant fares during Christmas.

Taking to social media to share her frustrations, the young lady, identified as Nana Akua, said the trotro drivers have taken advantage of the busy December period to extort passengers.

Nana Akua, a Ghanaian lady slams trotro drivers for charging exorbitant fares during X'mas holidays. Photo credit: @nanah_equah/TikTok.

According to Nana Akua, the transportation fare from her house to Accra Central has been increased from GH¢6.00 to GH¢10 and GH¢15.

This increment, the young lady said, was unfair to the passengers, many of whom were struggling to get by in life.

"These trotro drivers are charging exorbitant fare because of fares because we are in the Christmas season. Where we pay GH6, these drivers are charging GH¢10 and GH¢15," she lamented.

Other Ghanaians also share their experience

Upon coming across her video on TikTok, some Ghanaians who follow her page also shared their views.

@akuaghanacollectionz said:

?Hmmmmmmm mane hunu. I walk from Kejetia to china mall I won’t lie nyame hw3 y3 nyinaa."

@KAAKYIRE AMA replied:

"Herrr menua same here asuofua is 6 cedis but they said 15,20 cedis o."

@ADAADIMA also said:

"Sister, it’s not only Accra mpo Tarkwa here koraa."

@BMIC Creations And Events commented:

"Taxi from Accra to my place is 20cedis but paid 70cedis yesterday. God is watching them."

@Aba also commented:

"Hw3 it started before Christmas oo after 2pm they start taking higher fares oo."

@beeazy wrote:

"In the car I sat in today ,the driver and his mate said we passengers don't like sprinters and prefer the small car so it's their turn to mafia people. What a country!"

Source: YEN.com.gh