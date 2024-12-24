Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has shared his encounter with Otto Addo during the AFCON qualifiers

The ex-Ghana international led Sudan to a draw and a win in two matches during the qualifiers in October

Appiah has qualified Sudan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Morocco next year

Kwesi Appiah has disclosed what Otto Addo told him after the game between Ghana and Sudan in the AFCON qualifier in Accra.

Sudan held the Black Stars to a frustrating goalless draw in the first leg of their double-header in October.

The Black Stars missed several chances as the Falcons left Accra with a decisive point.

Three days later in Libya, Sudan defeated Ghana and subsequently qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"After the game in Accra, I went to Ghana's dressing room to exchange pleasantries with the players and technical staff. When I got there Ott Addo told me we were lucky. He also warned me that we will not be lucky in Libya," he told the BKB Show, as quoted by Ghanamma.

"This is football. I took it as motivation, and I told my players about the encounter," he added.

Two second-half goals in the game in Libya worsened Ghana's hopes of qualifying even before the final two matches of Group F.

Subsequently, the team drew in Luanda against Angola, confirming their failure to qualify for AFCON.

Appiah makes history with Sudan

Despite not playing a single match at home, Appiah led the war-torn country back to the continent's flagship competition, the Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah's Sudan won two games and drew two in six matches to finish second in Group F of the qualifiers, ahead of Niger and Ghana, per ESPN.

Sudan are also top of their group in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Appiah reacts to missing Sudan players news

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has vowed not to bring any Sudan player to Ghana.

The Sudan national team coach helped former club Asante Kotoko sign two players from the North African country.

The two players, AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Abdulhamid absconded from the team's trip to the United States.

