IBJ, the producer of Sompa Nkommo and his former colleague, Odifour Paul Kwabena have smoked the peace pipe after the latter was dismissed from the media house

In a viral TikTok video, Oheneni and his co-workers were in talks over the possible return of Odifour Paul Kwabena to the media house

The emotional video has got netizens talking, with many commending the broadcaster for handling the case with maturity

Ghanaian broadcaster and host of Sompa Nkommo, Oheneni Adazoa, has hinted at a possible return of her colleague, Odifour Paul Kwabena, who was recently dismissed from Sompa FM.

Odifour Paul Kwabena's possible return was announced during a visit by Oheneni and her producer, IBJ.

The Sompa FM team visits Odifour Paul Kwabena, holds talks over his possible return. Image source: Sompa Nkommo

Source: UGC

Odifour Paul Kwabena dismissed from Sompa

Recall that Odifour Paul Kwabena recently opened up about his dismissal from the media house and the events that led to his job loss. He blamed IBJ for backstabbing him and facilitating his dismissal.

Following Paul Kwabena's interview, IBJ also explained his side of the story in another interview, accusing his dismissed colleague of misconduct.

In another interview, Oheneni Adazoa urged Odifour Paul Kwabena to remain quiet about the incident and wished him luck in his next endeavour.

IBJ and Paul Kwabena make peace

In the latest development, Oheneni Adazoa and IBJ have ironed out their issues with Odifour Paul Kwabena and have announced his possible return to the show.

Oheneni Adazoa acknowledged Paul Kwabena's immense contributions to the show, stating that it felt incomplete without him.

She reflected on the situation, stating that:

"I believe this was a test that God was putting the show through."

Oheneni Adazoa and IBJ, therefore, appealed to the managers of Sompa FM to forgive Paul Kwabena and renounce their decision.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Oheneni Adazoa

Netizens who saw the video of the reunion were touched. Many hailed Oheneni Adazoa as a unifier.

@nanaamasikafuturo wrote:

"IBJ masa masa gyae nsemhunu na wogyimi dodo."

@aqhosua kwarteng wrote:

"My Lady you came from my home town."

@ticiaamarh wrote:

"IBJ should be careful. Today it's Odiifuo Paul Kwabena tomorrow it can be him IBJ."

@arhmapokuaa wrote:

"Even if they bring him back I don’t think he’ll be happy as first hmmmm sad."

@adwoadiamond20 wrote:

"This woman is true definition of virtuous woman."

@Amanda Chriz wrote:

"Diifo) is in pain."

@asamoah_007 wrote:

"That IBJ guy no be serious. nia okyer3 bi."

Source: YEN.com.gh