Olwen Kelly career, body, relationship, movies, net worth

Olwen Kelly is the star actress in the 2016 blockbuster The Autopsy Of Jane Doe. The Irish superstar is famous due to the significant role she played in the movie. Her hard work during the movie's production paid off as her popularity soared like never before.

Olwen Kelly is an impressive model and actress who is gradually walking her way to the top of her career in the entertainment industry. She started her career as a model and then worked in retail before relocating to London. At some point in her life, she took up yoga and meditation, which later played a significant part in her autopsy cast role in the horror movie.

Background information

Olwen was born on the 30th of March, 1987, by Irish parents Peter Kirwan and Maureen Kelly in Dublin, Ireland. Her parents were gainfully employed. Her mother was a teacher and singer in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and her father was a stockbroker. Olwen also has four younger siblings: a sister and three brothers.

When Olwen was young, she had thought of venturing into acting, but she was not bold enough to pursue the goal. As a result, she considered settling for creative arts since she was good at it in school. However, because she was not courageous enough, she opted for a degree in biology from the National University of Ireland, Maynooth.

While schooling, due to a few challenging situations, she decided to research online and get more information on acting.

In the process, she came across information that changed her life and focus. She saw an advert on Gumtree for an actress to appear in a film commercial which the Irish Film Board posited would be part of a funding application.

The description of the girl they needed fitted into her personality, and she concluded on giving it a try. Eventually, she landed a role in the movie Darkness on the Edge of Town.

Relationship

There are uncertainties about Olwen's love life because she has kept her private life entirely away from the public.

Nevertheless, it is known that her lover is Sam Brown, and they both reside in America. However, how they met and the circumstance surrounding their meeting is unknown. Also, there is no information on what Brown does for a living and when they tied the knot.

Despite being private with certain information about her background and family, Olwen is still active on social media. On her Instagram page, for instance, she has more than 60,000 followers.

She uses her Instagram page most especially to keeps her fans updated about her progress as she regularly uploads pictures of herself and her family. Through the platform, fans realised that she recently welcomed a baby girl, Lulu Rose Brown, in July 2020.

Career

The Irish beauty began her career as a model with an Ireland-based model agency, Dublin Model Agency, when she was younger. She experienced body issues occasionally, like having a challenge on closing a dress on her bust, but she never allowed that to discourage her.

Nevertheless, as a model, Kelly appeared in various magazines, including Tk Maxx and Next. She also modelled in the Just Model Things TV series.

Besides modelling, Olwen is into acting. She started her acting career in 2014 after an advert requesting an actress was made on Gumtree. Details on the movies she has featured in include:

1. Darkness on the Edge of Town

The movie is about the story of Cleo Callahan, played by Emma Eliza Regan, and Aisling, played by Olwen Kelly. Cleo is a teenage sharpshooter who decided to avenge the death of her estranged elder sister after finding her murdered in a public bathroom.

2. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The 2016 supernatural horror film starred the likes of Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch. It also featured Kelly as a homicide victim with no apparent cause of death.

Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch, a coroner team, were perplexed by so many anomalies in the young and beautiful victim's body. They discovered those anomalies during a late-night autopsy while peeling the back layers of her skin, muscle, and tissue.

The remarkable thing that Kelly did was lying motionless on a metal table for eight hours a day. Her yoga skills played a big part in her ability to stay still for that long.

3. Ascension

Ascension is a short sci-fi thriller directed by Juice Black. She played called Kirsten. Because of her role, she had to learn how to speak Russian and swim underwater.

Some other movies and television series that she has starred in include:

Darkness on the Edge of Town (2014)

(2014) Why Life S*cks When You're in Your 20s: It's Contagious (2016)

(2016) Winter Ridge (2018)

(2018) The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica (2018)

Body stats

Olwen is slender and pear-shaped; her height measuring about 5 feet and 10 inches tall makes her a perfect modelling figure. He body measures 30-26-26 inches, and her fair skin, brown hair, and attractive brown eyes can make her seem like a mini goddess.

Olwen Kelly's net worth

The super actress is allegedly worth $500,000. She earns from acting and modelling for brands. Considering the rate of her progress in the entertainment industry, her earnings are likely to increase drastically.

Although Olwen Kelly had issues with making decisions and standing by them when she was young, she has eventually found where her happiness lies. With the results she is getting from acting, she might consider shelving modelling.

