US-based Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has shed light on his aspirations when he retires from the sport

The 26-year-old, who is an avid lover of music, disclosed his plans of doing the work of God when the time is right

He played an important role for LA Galaxy in their MLS-winning campaign, contributing 10 goals

Joseph Paintsil has revealed his ambitions beyond the football pitch, envisioning a future devoted to spreading the gospel.

Fresh off a triumphant debut season in Major League Soccer (MLS), where he played a pivotal role in securing the championship, Paintsil, who is back in the country after a long season, shared his deep-seated faith and aspirations for life after football.

Paintsil reveals plans to be a prophet

Paintsil, who has been exploring his passion for music alongside his professional career, expressed a profound sense of purpose tied to his faith.

The 26-year-old has always felt drawn to ministry, acknowledging it as a calling he intends to embrace only when the timing feels divinely right.

“I always wanted to be a prophet, but it was in due time,” Paintsil disclosed to Sahara Football.

Emphasising the importance of patience and divine direction, he added,

“When God calls me, I don't want to call myself. I just want to spread the gospel. That's what I want to do in the future.”

While his football career continues to flourish, Paintsil’s commitment to a higher calling remains unwavering.

His vision of transitioning from scoring goals to spreading the gospel reflects a deep sense of purpose shaped by his faith and life experiences.

Paintsil's stellar MLS campaign

On the field, Paintsil had an electrifying inaugural season in MLS, cementing his reputation as a game-changer.

His MLS journey began with a bang. In his debut against the San Jose Earthquakes, he scored and provided two assists, immediately establishing himself as a key figure in the Galaxy’s attack.

According to Transfermarkt, the forward scored 10 goals in the regular season and four more during the playoffs, showcasing his knack for delivering in crucial moments.

His contributions were instrumental in LA Galaxy’s title-winning campaign, underscoring his value as one of the team’s Designated Players.

Carrying the Ghanaian legacy in MLS

By joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil joined a rich lineage of Ghanaian talents who have excelled in MLS, per Pulse Sports.

He follows in the footsteps of players like Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, David Accam, and Yaw Yeboah, further solidifying Ghana’s imprint on the league.

His adaptability and flair have made him a standout performer, capable of influencing games from multiple positions across the frontline.

