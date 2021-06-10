Kalsoume Sinare has wowed her fans in a new set of photos she has shared online

The actress put her Africanness on display and showed off her swag at the same time

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans something to drool over in her latest set of African-inspired photos.

She stood in a stunning pose in her huge mansion in the latest photo she shared on social media.

In the new photos on her Instagram page, Kalsoume Sinare was seen posing in what looked like a portion of her plush living room.

The photo saw her wearing a very beautiful African print-inspired dress as she struck many poses in the many photos.

Kalsoume Sinare complemented her look with an expensive-looking wristwatch and was looking all glammed up in her glamourous make-up.

After posting the rather beautiful photo, Kalsoume Sinare captioned it:

"Nothing is impossible...Blessed Sunday pic"

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

Actress roselyn_ngissah had this to say: "Na wa o..... God pls keep blessing her for me wai... our legend"

joycekalu came in with the comment "Bless you"

emanuels.eric spoke his truth: "You are very beautiful"

boatengstephaine came in with the comment: "Fantastic Queen"

fatahiyatuimoro had her eyes on the actress' outfit: "Coming for this dress"

There were many comments that proved Kalsoume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Meanwhile, the popular couple who were participants of TV3's dating reality TV show, Date Rush, Ali, and Shemima, have been seen in a video professing their love for each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was seen in what looked like a house as Ali was on his knees while holding Shemima's arms.

He was professing his undying love for Shemima and said he loved her so much that it could surpass the love he had for his own mother.

