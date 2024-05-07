Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II turned 74 on May 6, 2024, and to celebrate, many guests thronged the Jubilee Hall for his birthday dinner, which was held in his honour

A video of the legendary high-life musician performing for the royal couple has surfaced on social media

The video melted many hearts, as many talked about their dance moves

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II turned 74 on May 6, 2024, and a dinner was held in his honour to mark his birthday.

Amekye Dede, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @amakyedede and @manhyiapalace

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and his wife take over the dancefloor

At the dinner party of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, many dignitaries, royal families and guests thronged the Jubilee Hall to celebrate.

In a video circulating online, the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu took over the dancefloor. They danced majestically while legendary Ghanaian high-life musician Amakye Dede performed for the royal couple.

The Asantehene showed his romantic side as he held his wife's hand and waist, and they hugged and danced at the ceremony.

Guests surrounded them as they sang and danced, while others could not help but pay homage to the Asantehene and cheered him.

Below is a video of Amakye Dede performing for Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Ghanaians celebrate the Asantehene

Many people hailed the Asantehene and wished for a long life upon his life as he turned a year older. Others also talked about the lovely performance of the legendary Amakye Dede.

Below are some of the lovely reactions from Ghanaians to the video shared on GH Hyper's Instagram page:

mcdesaint said:

Amakye Dede and life band di3 I beg oooo

mays_giant said:

Wow Nana Amakye is a true legend

julietbawuah said:

Nana nie ❤️

nanaboateng579 said:

The wiser King ever in Ghana

sista_jeremie said:

Awww it beautiful oo

primal_shirtssuits said:

Wow nice to watch. Happy birthday Nana❤️

owusuag517 said:

Nana wonkwaso piaoo❤️❤️❤️

