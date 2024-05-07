Ghanaian bride and wedding vendor Mina looked terrific in all her beautiful outfits for her plush wedding

The dazzling bride did not wear a corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding like all the brides we have seen so far

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Mina's stunning outfit and makeup for her wedding

Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of She Bar, Mina, ditched the traditional white wedding gown to rock a suit for her plush event.

The fair-skinned bride looked breathtaking in a beautiful white ensemble designed by a female fashion designer for her white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mina slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @shetouchtrends.

Ghanaian bride Mina wore a classy blazer designed with white kente cloth, a luxury mesh fabric, and pearls paired with form-fitting pants.

The outstanding woman looked flawless in a soft matte bridal look and a super sleek swirl bun to complete her look.

Ghanaian bride Mina slays in a strapless brocade dress for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Mina looked gorgeous in a corseted brocade and brown lace dress for her private traditional wedding.

She wore a faultless 360 frontal hairstyle and expensive emerald stud earrings to complete her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Mina looks lovely in a black dress for her wedding reception

Ghanaian bride Mina flaunted her smooth legs as she rocked a black strapless dress for her wedding reception party.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Mina's elegant wedding outfits

she_flair_gh stated:

Love is real , love is Mina & Lord ❤️

backdrop_arena stated:

Awwwwwnnnn

Streetlhordjunior stated:

They are beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️much respect

Gobevents stated:

So this is looooove? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_ewurabenah_ stated:

Always doing kokonsa you guys look so goood!!!

Pertinicocktailsgh stated:

❤️❤️❤️STUNNING moments @shebar_gh @milordgraphics_and_branding.

Glendieluu stated:

Meeeeehn!!

Richlifepastries stated:

God bless your home love you soo much my dear sis

richlifepastries stated:

Am soo happy to see this

duks_juice stated:

Girl, you looked so divine congratulations

Akosuaofosua stated:

You looking beautiful as always congratulations to you @shebar_gh . Radiant bride

