A Ghanaian man living abroad was very disappointed after subjecting his lover to a loyalty test in Ghana

The lady failed the test after mentioning the names of different men and accusing the man of not taking care of her

A Ghanaian national currently residing in America was heartbroken after finding out that his lover had betrayed him.

He decided to subject his lover, whom he had left in Ghana, to the Streetz Traffic loyalty test to find out if she loved him, but she failed the test.

The lady mentioned the names of different men and never mentioned her lover's name in America.

When she was informed it was the man, she immediately fumed and accused the man of not taking good care of her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided after lady denies lover

Netizens who saw the video of the lady's loyalty test expressed mixed feelings in the comment section. While some were disappointed in her, others were disappointed in her man.

@drynaokang wrote:

"Some men when you decide to leave them that’s when they have plans for you event planners."

@CALL ME~BLACC wrote:

"Yes please understand the gal am going through the same situation.

@Nana kwame wrote:

"The girl right."

@Adepah wrote:

"those saying she has loose her chances, what chance has she loose, boys and anumu dwa, car b3n cni hwee de ma wo cbaa my girl sisterhood is proud of you."

@mavisattiah wrote:

"the guy is not serious."

@pricey wrote:

"hmmmmm some can lie u will wait for them at the end go for someone."

@Poison wrote:

"You always need men that can take care of u... where is it written at."

@P N A A WEST wrote:

"They guy has someone there and want to keep this one on Ghana to enjoy when he comes down."

@HarryBeglin wrote:

"So if he's not serious.. Why should you date two men at the same time. It's her character and not the man."

@SUPERMAN wrote:

"Ooh Ghana ladies, is sad everyday help, help."

Indomie seller gets brokenheart

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an Indomie seller had suffered the worst heartbreak in her life.

After working so hard to sponsor her lover abroad, he ended up cheating on her with different women and did not even mention her name when she was subjected to the loyalty test.

Netizens who expressed their views in the comment section were disappointed in the man over his infidelity.

