A group of armed men stormed the Adabraka market to attack a jewellery shop in daylight on Saturday, November 2, 2024

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen made off with a staggering $500,000 amid gunshots which reportedly hit one person

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the robbery incident and announced a manhunt for the suspect

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, a group of armed men attacked a jewellery shop at the Adabrka market and bolted with several bags containing cash.

The initial report on the robbery incident, which was carried out in daylight, was scanty, however, new information has emerged.

According to an eyewitness account, the group of gunmen attacked the jewellery shop and made way with several bags of cash amounting to $500,000, an equivalent of GH¢8,139,945.85.

Further reports indicated that one person was hit by a stray bullet during the incident after the suspects fired multiple shots into the air, causing a pandemonium at the Adabraka market.

Following this, the Ghana Police Service launched an investigation into the robbery and announced a manhunt for the armed gang.

In a statement issued to the media, the police assured the public of its resolve to identify and arrest the armed robbers.

The current state of the victim, who had parked a red Toyota Corolla close to the jewellery shop, remains unclear.

However, a video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the extent of the damage to the Toyota Corolla, which was left with bullet holes after the attack.

Ghanaians react to the police's statement

YEN..com.gh compiled some reactions of Ghanaians to the statement issued by the Ghana Police Service in response to the robbery incident.

@SocratesBin wrote"

"Jewelry Shop? The cash was in a moving … this news is just to change malicious narrative. Ghana!!"

@GHCodeMonkey also wrote:

"I trust the @GhPoliceService to surely get these fools!"

@Youthberry2 commented:

"Ayoo we are watching."

Police on manhunt for mining site robbers

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, the Ghana Police Service is also on a manhunt for a group of armed robbers who attacked a mining site in the Eastern region.

The gunmen also shot the manager of the mining company and made away with about GH¢1 million in cash

