New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's dismissive comments about Kwame Nkrumah have brought back recent remarks by a fellow party member, Kennedy Agyapong, about Ghana's independence hero.

In an interview with talk show host KSM in February 2024, Agyapong praised Nkrumah and called him a great man.

The NPP running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president. Source: Ken Ohene Agyapong/Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

"I believe in Kwame Nkrumah, although I am UP [the NPP tradition].... I have done my analysis and my studies, and he is a great man."

Given his contributions to Ghana's development, he said Ghana historically needed Nkrumah. Agyapong believes Nkrumah was even 200 years ahead of his peers at the time.

During his unveiling in Kumasi on July 9, Prempeh sparked criticism after comparing President Akufo-Addo's achievements to Nkrumah's. Prempeh was adamant that Akufo-Addo surpassed Nkrumah, despite evidence to the contrary.

His campaign team defended the controversial remarks about Ghana's first president, saying no disrespect was intended.

But Prempeh also reacted to the backlash, insisting that he only spoke the truth.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Due to his comments, Prempeh fuelled the perception that he is arrogant amid concerns that this is his major character flaw.

Asantehene advises NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh's controversial comments came right after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cautioned him against undermining his bid for power with perceived arrogance.

When they met at Manhyia on July 9, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged Prempeh to be humble and diligently serve as Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.

The king further told Prempeh to ensure Bawumia does not regret choosing him as his running mate.

