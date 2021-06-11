Akufo-Addo has stated that the Green Ghana programme will become an annual event going forward

He said the event will not be a one-off event

According to him, the programme which is aimed at planting trees across the country will help shore up the country’s forest cover

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, he assured there is a continuity plan for the programme.

"Today's nationwide exercise will not be a one- off exercise, we intend to enhance ongoing afforestation programme, and see to the sustainable exploitation of our forest resources," he said.

The Green Ghana programme which commenced today, Friday, June 11, 2021, is aimed at planting at least five million trees across Ghana.

Speaking at the event to commemorate the planting of 5million trees, Akufo-Addo said the effects of deforestation and forest degradation are dire.

He stated that it is an urgent need to reverse the trend of forest deforestation and forest degradation to restore the country's forest resources.

Akufo-Addo stressed that government is determined to restore the lost forest cover in the country.

He, however, pledged that his government is determined to ensure the survival of the five million trees that will be planted during the Green Ghana project.

Source: Yen