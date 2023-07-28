The student at the centre of the assault case in Adisadel College has been granted bail after the first court hearing

The first hearing of the case was adjourned because there were not enough people to form the jury

The Attorney General had directed police in the Central Region to investigate the incident and put the student before a court

A Cape Coast Court has granted bail to the student who assaulted his colleague in a dormitory at Adisadel College.

The case was adjourned after its first hearing because there were not enough people to form the jury on the juvenile case.

The student in the case is being treated as a juvenile. Source: Facebook/@AdisadelCollege

The suspect in the case is expected to return to court on August 2, 2023.

The student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week following instruction from the Attorney General.

He was cautioned with causing harm and assault and subsequently released to the school’s Headmaster.

Background to arrest

YEN.com.gh reported that the arrest came after a video showed the suspect manhandling his fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame in a dormitory.

The incident in the Cape Coast school reportedly occurred in June 2023, leading to the suspension of the student.

But after the video went viral this week, the student who was assaulted by a fellow student at Adisadel College was recalled after being suspended.

The victim is also receiving psychological help and further medical attention.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College, where the incident happened, and his deputy were also been suspended.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will be suspended externally for one week and face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also possible, pending approval by the GES.

NGO calls for new protocols

In a YEN.com.gh interview, an NGO, Africa Education Watch, called for the incident to be treated as a criminal matter.

It said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

In the NGO's view, there should be a distinction between indiscipline in school and a case of assault.

